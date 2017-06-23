High School Softball Scoreboard Thursday 6/23/2017
June 23rd, 2017 by Chris Parks
Atlantic 7, Glenwood 3
Atlantic 9, Glenwood 2
AHSTW 7, Missouri Valley 5
Carroll 5, Storm Lake 2
Creston 14, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 1
Creston 18, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Denison-Schleswig 8, Red Oak 5
East Sac County 10, AR-WE-VA, Westside 2
Fremont-Mills 11, Essex 10
Lawton-Bronson 12, OA-BCIG 2
Lenox 9, Southwest Valley 6
Logan-Magnolia 8, IKM-Manning 6
Martensdale-St Marys 6, Interstate 35, Truro 4
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 5, Orient-Macksburg 2
Ogden 5, ACGC 2
Ogden 8, ACGC 0
Ridge View 7, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto 3
Sidney 10, Fremont-Mills 2
Sidney 9, Stanton 5
Stanton 9, East Mills 8
Treynor 9, Audubon 1
Tri-Center, Neola 9, Griswold 8
West Harrison 10, Charter Oak-Ute 0
Westwood, Sloan 4, Woodbury Central 0