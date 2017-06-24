High School Softball Scoreboard Friday 6/23/2017
June 24th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Ballard 8, Glenwood 1
Boyer Valley 10, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
Exira-EHK 5, CAM, Anita 1
IKM-Manning 14, Audubon 4
Interstate 35, Truro 11, Mount Ayr 0
Kingsley-Pierson 9, Charter Oak-Ute 0
LeMars 15, Denison-Schleswig 4
Lewis Central 7, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Martensdale-St Marys 8, Nodaway Valley 1
Missouri Valley 12, Tri-Center, Neola 2
Murray 13, Orient-Macksburg 1
OA-BCIG 2, River Valley 1
Sidney 17, Essex 3
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 8, Southwest Valley 3
Stanton 9, East Mills 4
Treynor 4, Underwood 0