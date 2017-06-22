High School Baseball Scoreboard Wednesday 6/21/2017
June 22nd, 2017 by Chris Parks
Ar-We-Va, Westside 17, West Harrison, Mondamin 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0 (5 innings)
CAM, Anita 13, Glidden-Ralston 1 (5 innings)
Central Decatur, Leon 19, Orient-Macksburg 9 (5 innings)
Clarinda Academy 18, East Mills 4 (5 Innings)
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7, Ogden 2
Denison-Schleswig 6, Shenandoah 4
EHK-Exira 11, Woodbine 1 (6 innings)
Earlham 8, Mount Ayr 6
East Mills 18, Clarinda Academy 4
East Mills 14, Whiting 4 (5 Innings)
Essex 9, Murray 3
Sioux City, East 4, Harlan 2 (Game 1)
Harlan 12, Sioux City, East 4 (Game 2)
Lenox 14, Fremont-Mills 4
Lewis Central 16, Shenandoah 2 (5 innings)
St, Albert 12, Bedford 1 (Principal Park)
Treynor 11, AHSTW 1 (5 innings) (Treynor clinches outright WIC title)
Underwood 13, Griswold 9