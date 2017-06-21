High School Baseball Scoreboard Tuesday 6/20/2017
June 21st, 2017 by Chris Parks
Atlantic 2, Kuemper Catholic 0
Audubon 11, Logan-Magnolia 1 (5 Innings)
Audubon 4, Missouri Valley 1
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 17, Whiting 7
CAM, Anita 6, East Mills 5
Creston 13, Shenandoah 0
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 12, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 2 (5 innings)
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 13, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 1 (5 innings)
EHK-Exira 12, Sidney 1 (6 innings)
Fremont-Mills 15, Essex 13 (8 innings)
Glenwood 8, Clarinda 3
Harlan 7, Lewis Central 6 (8 innings)
Lenox 12, East Union 0
Missouri Valley 4, IKM-Manning 2
Mount Ayr 21, Southwest Valley 11 (5 innings)
Seymour 11, Orient-Macksburg 9
Southeast Warren 5, I-35 3
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10, Denison-Schleswig 3
Treynor 13, Riverside, Oakland 0 (5 innings)
Van Meter 16, ACGC 0
West Central Valley, Stuart 5, Madrid 3