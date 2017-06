High School Baseball Scoreboard Thursday 6/22/2017

Sports

Glenwood 7, Atlantic 0

AHSTW, Avoca 3, Missouri Valley 1

Coon Rapids-Bayard 9, Alta/Aurelia 7

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 10, Spirit Lake 2

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 8, Spirit Lake 5 (6 innings darkness)

Denison-Schleswig 12, Red Oak 1 (final 5 innings)

Lewis Central 5, Clarinda 2

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 7, Ridge View 5

Martensdale-St. Marys 4, Interstate 35, Truro 0

Mount Ayr 20, Bedford 4 (5 innings)

Ogden 11, ACGC 1

Ogden 4, ACGC 1

Orient-Macksburg 12, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 5

Red Oak 5, Denison-Schleswig 4

Treynor 10, Audubon 3 (called in top of 7th due to lightning)

Underwood 15, Riverside, Oakland 0 (5 innings)

West Monona, Onawa 24, Whiting 9

Woodbine 10, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0

Woodward-Granger 15, West Central Valley, Stuart 5 (5 innings)

Woodward-Granger 20, West Central Valley, Stuart 3 (4 innings)