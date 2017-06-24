High School Baseball Scoreboard Friday 6/23/2017
June 24th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Atlantic 5, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 4
AHSTW, Avoca 6, Logan-Magnolia 1
Audubon 6, IKM-Manning 1
Clarinda 4, Denison-Schleswig 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0
EHK-Exira 6, CAM, Anita 2
Essex 13, Sidney 11
Griswold 10, Riverside, Oakland 0 (5 innings)
Harlan 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
Interstate 35, Truro 7, Mount Ayr 0
Lewis Central 9, Red Oak 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 6, Nodaway Valley 1
Orient-Macksburg 3, Murray 2
Pleasantville 16, Bedford 1 (4 innings )
River Valley, Correctionville 3, OA-BCIG 2
Sioux City, East 6, Glenwood 5
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 5, Southwest Valley 2
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 11, Shenandoah 4
Stanton 14, East Mills 0 (6 innings)
Treynor 5, Underwood 1
Tri-Center, Neola 10, Missouri Valley 0 (5 innings)