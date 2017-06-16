“Healthy U” June 22nd focuses on female pelvic medicine

News

The next session of “Healthy U” at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, is is scheduled for noon on Thursday, June 22nd. Dr. Mike Woods will present on Female Pelvic Medicine.

The pelvic floor is a group of muscles and other tissues that form a sling or hammock across the pelvis. In women, it holds the uterus, bladder, bowel, and other pelvic organs in place so that they can work properly, and the pelvic floor can become weak or be injured. Dr. Woods will discuss symptoms and treatments.

Dr. Woods is board certified in obstetrics/gynecology as well as a new subspecialty, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (FPMRS). He was among the first in the United States to earn the FPMRS certification, and is currently the only board-certified FPMRS specialist who lives and practices in southwest Iowa.

Healthy U is a free educational lunch series at Cass County Health System held monthly in Conference Room 2. The public is invited and welcome to attend, but reservations are required as lunch is provided for all attendees. Call 712-243-7479 to reserve your seat.