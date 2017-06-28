Harlan Police report (6/27)

News

The Harlan Police Department issued a report on arrests and accidents, Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say 28-year old Charles Alexander Watts, and 24-year old Kara Mahrt, both of Harlan, were transported to the Shelby County Jail Monday, following a call in reference to a possible domestic situation in the 1700 block of 8th Street. Watts was charged with public intoxication, and Mahrt was charged with domestic abuse assault.

Last Sunday, 39-year old Marty Joe West, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. West was brought to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI/2nd offense. He was also cited for dark windows and an improper rear tail lamp.

And, on Saturday, 31-year old Kaila Fate, of Harlan, was cited for Driving While Suspended, following a traffic stop.

Harlan Police also investigated a few recent accidents, including one that happened June 2oth, when Marjorie Thomsen, of Tennant, struck a building in the 1100 block of Morningview Drive. Thomsen had intended to step on the brake, but hit the gas pedal instead. A dollars amount of the damage was not listed in the police report.