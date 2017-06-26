Harlan P-D report (6/26)

News

Officials with the Harlan Police Department issued their regular activities report, Monday afternoon. Authorities said on June 18th, 60-year old Cindy Jo Cassidy, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service about a possible shop lifter. Cassidy was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with Theft in the 4th degree.

And, on June 15th, 41-year old Joshua Urena, of Harlan, was cited for driving while suspended, and violation of financial liability coverage following a traffic stop near 12th Street and Industrial Ave.