Harlan P-D report (6/13)

News

Officials with the Harlan Police Department report five recent arrests or officer interventions. On Monday, 22-year old Anthony Michael McCoy, of Avoca, was cited for Driving While Suspended, and Failure to Maintain Safety Belt. He was cited following a traffic stop in the 800 block of Chatburn Avenue.

On Sunday, Harlan Police arrested 53-year old George Otis Brittain, of Harlan, for Driving While Suspended. That same day, 20-year old Elizabeth Marie Bailey, of Harlan, was cited for Driving While Suspended.

Last Saturday, 66-year old Larry Douglas Billings, of Hancock, was arrested for OWI/1st offense. He was also cited for Speeding. And, on Friday, 55-year old Curt Grant Whitely, of Harlan, was arrested for Public Intoxication, after officers in Harlan responded to a call about a person needing assistance in the 1200 block of Baldwin.