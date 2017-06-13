Hamburg man arrested following incident Monday night

News

Police in Hamburg, Monday night, arrested a man following an investigation into a disturbance at the Hamburg City Park. 18-year old Jeremy Rhoades, of Hamburg, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Criminal Mischief 4th Degree. Rhoades was being held without bail at the Fremont County Jail.

His arrest followed Rhoades’ call to Police at around 9:22-p.m., Monday, about several juveniles were trying to fight him and his girlfriend. Rhoades reported the other parties left the area prior to law enforcement arrival. While deputies were investigating the disturbance, they were called back to the location by another caller, who advised Rhoades damaged their vehicle and assaulted them.

Deputies determined Rhoades struck the caller’s vehicle with his own vehicle, and then began striking the side of the vehicle with an unknown object, causing damage. Rhoades then struck the caller, causing injury. It was determined the victim was not involved in the first disturbance. The original disturbance is still under investigation.