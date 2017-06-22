Hamburg man arrested after social media post of him spinning tires around town
June 22nd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
A Hamburg man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into a social media post about a minivan “cutting cookies” around the Main Street flagpole in Hamburg, and the same vehicle driving extremely fast and attempting to “power slide”past the library. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year old Alexander Matthew Crook was arrested for Reckless Driving. He was later released after appearing before a magistrate.