Guthrie County Extension notes 6/23/2017

Clothing Event, Communication Event, Share-The-Fun, and Style Show July 12

July 12th is a big day for Guthrie County 4-H’ers! With all of the events being held at The New Homestead in Guthrie Center, it all starts with the Clothing Event and Communication Event at 1 pm. The Clothing Event is an opportunity for youth to show what clothing they have made or purchased. A Fashion Show will follow at 7 pm. The Communication Event is educational presentations, working exhibits, extemporaneous speaking, and posters. Share-The-Fun will be incorporated into the Fashion Show at 7 pm. Share-The-Fun includes skits, songs, short one-act plays, dances, plus other entertainment.

Static Exhibit Judging July 10th

Static Exhibit Judging Day is Monday, July 10, from 1 to 5 pm at the Event Center at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds. Youth entering non-livestock exhibits for the Guthrie County Fair will participate in a conference judging experience. Static judging registration closes on July 6th.

Grill Food Safely

Please remember the following tips when grilling food on these beautiful summer days. Thaw food safely. Completely thaw meat, poultry, and seafood before grilling so it cooks evenly. Marinate food in the refrigerator, not on the counter. Do not reuse marinade sauce. Cook to the correct temperature. Always use a food thermometer. Keep hot food hot. Once meats are cooked, set them to the side of the grill rack. Use a different plate for serving cooked meat. Do not put cooked meat on the same platter that held raw meat. Enjoy your summer and safe grilling!