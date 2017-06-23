Group of Iowa educators ready to discuss issues at NEA annual meeting

News

The National Education Association is holding its annual meeting and representative assembly June 25th through July 2nd in Boston. Tammy Wawro, President of the Iowa State Education Association, told KJAN News that a large group will represent the State of Iowa at the meeting.

Wawro said one of the big takeaways from the event is being able to hear from other educators across the country about what is working well for them and what issues they are facing. Wawro said one of the big topics of discussion will be the implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Another big point of emphasis will be the large influx of new educators that will be entering the workforce in the next few years and how to prepare them for success.

Wawro said the Iowa State Education Association is working to make sure Iowa educators feel supported and respected. Even though a lot of the discussion at the NEA assembly will be talking about problems educators are facing, Wawro says there are a lot of positives the State of Iowa can share.

You can find out more about the National Education Association at www.nea.org or the Iowa State Education Association at www.isea.org. You can also follow the ISEA on Facebook or Twitter.