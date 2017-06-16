Griswold’s Topham commits to Hawkeye Community College

Sports

Griswold senior cross country and track and field runner Joanna Topham announced this week that she will continue her running career at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.

Topham had a strong senior year that propelled her to the opportunity to continue running at the next level. Topham took place medals in the 1500 and 3000 meter runs at the state track meet this season.

Topham will join brand new programs at Hawkeye CC for both cross country and track and field. She’ll join schoolmate David Thompson who also is joining the new programs for the Redtails.