Griswold School Bond Measure passes!

News

Voters in the Griswold Community School District have approved a $9.9-million dollar General Obligation Bond issuance for the district’s facilities. The unofficial total from the Cass County Auditor’s Office, show 62.46% of the voters said YES (589), while 37.540% said NO (354). The results of the vote will be canvassed during a meeting of the Cass County Board of Supervisors.

The $9.9-million dollar bond issue would help to pay for a new, 33-thousand square foot elementary building onto the south side of the Griswold Middle School/High School campus. The district’s other buildings and students would be consolidated into the one campus location at Griswold.

Breakdown of the polling site results as follows:

Absentee – YES 68, NO 26

Elliott Community Bldg. – YES 93, NO 87

Griswold Community Bldg. – YES 347, NO 105

Lewis Library – YES 81, NO 136

Total votes cast: 943.