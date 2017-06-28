Griswold School Bond Election (Absentee ballots counted only)

News

(This story will be updated). With only the absentee ballots having been counted in the Griswold School Bond Special Election, the Cass County Auditor’s Office reports the vote so far is 68 YES (72.340%) to 26 NO (27.660%). When all the polling site ballots are tabulated, if Public Measure A is approved, the $9.9-million dollar bond issue would help to pay for a new, 33-thousand square foot elementary building onto the south side of the Griswold Middle School/High School campus. The district’s other buildings and students would be consolidated into the one campus location at Griswold.