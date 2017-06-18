Griswold School Board meeting set

News

Members of the Griswold School Board will meet 5:30-p.m. Monday, in the Central Office at the High School. Among the items on their agenda, is: An update from KPE Engineers and Architects; Approval of Fuel and Tech Support bids, as well as those for Bakery, Dairy, Snow Removal and Trash; Approval of City Agreements; Approval of Student Handbook changes, an APEX contract with the Glenwood Community School District and other administrative matter.

The meeting will conclude with the approval of both a continued School Resource Officer contract and 28-E agreement with the Atlantic District for Industrial Tech classes/instruction.