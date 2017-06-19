Glenwood man arrested on sexual abuse warrant

News

Sheriff’s officials in Mills County said Monday (Today), 26-year old Laron D’Pree Hampton, of Glenwood, was arrested Friday morning at the Mills County Jail, on a warrant for Sexual Abuse in the 2nd degree/3rd offense. No other information was provided. His bond was set at $75,000.

Also arrested Friday morning, was 25-year old Justin Lewis Marsden, of Red Oak. He was already at the Montgomery County Jail when he was arrested on a warrant for Revoked Pre-trial Release. Bond was set at $12,000. And, 27-year old Million Jonathan Lee, of Emerson, was arrested Friday night for Domestic Abuse Assault. He was being held in the Mills County Jail without bond.

Saturday morning, Mills County Deputies arrested 43-year old Kimberly Michelle Streit, of Glenwood, for OWI/1stoffense. Her bond was set at $1,000. She was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Highway 34 at around 4-a.m., Saturday.

Sunday morning, 26-year old Lucas Craig Farmer, of Red Oak, was arrested at the Mills County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Arson in the 2nd degree. And, Sunday night, 40-year old Joseph Lee Hastie, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension.