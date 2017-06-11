Girls State Soccer Championship scores from 6/10/17

Sports

Class 1A State Championship –

Davenport Assumption 3, Center Point-Urbana 0

Class 2A State Championship —

Lewis Central 2 Union 1 (This was the 2nd straight girls’ title for the Lewis Central Titans)

Members of the Class 2-A All-Tournament Team named after the event include:

Madison Park, Lewis Central; Lauren Phillips – Union; Hadley Hill – Lewis Central; Karli Rucker – North Scott; Lauren Blake – North Scott; Allie Cook – ADM; Isabel LaFollette – ADM; Kelsey McSorley – Lewis Central; Emma Rottinghaus – Union; Suzie McDonald – Lewis Central; Courtney Powell – Union (Captain).

Class 3A Championship

Ames 1, West Des Moines Valley 0