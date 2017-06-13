GERTRUDE E. KRAUEL, 95, of Audubon (Svcs. 6/16/17)

Obituaries

GERTRUDE E. KRAUEL, 95, of Audubon, died Jan. 28th. A Celebration of Life Memorial service for GERTRUDE KRAUEL will be held 2-p.m. Friday, June 16th, at the 1st United Methodist Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.

GERTRUDE KRAUEL is survived by:

Her sons – Emmert Krauel, Jr., of Pleasant Dale, NE., & Kim (Barb) Krauel, of Audubon.

Her daughter – Jocelyn Shephard, of Wahoo, NE.

Her sister – Lucille Schwab, of Audubon.

7 grandchildren and grandchildren, her sister-in-law Faye Krauel, of Audubon, other relatives and friends.