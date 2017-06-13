FY 2018-2022 IA Transportation Program projects approved by DOT Commission

News

The Iowa Transportation Commission (Commission) has approved the Fiscal Year 2018-2022 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program (Program). The Program reflects Iowa’s multimodal transportation system through inclusion of investments in aviation, transit, railroads, trails, and highways. The Program represents a major commitment to the Iowa DOT’s mission of safe mobility – of getting you there safely, efficiently, and conveniently

Included among the DOT’s “Additional capacity and system safety enhancement” projects in this area, is:

U.S. 6 in Pottawattamie County from Railroad Highway to County Road G-67 (Hunt Avenue) in Council Bluffs

from Railroad Highway to County Road G-67 (Hunt Avenue) in Council Bluffs and, U.S 169 in Dallas County from Iowa 141 to U.S. 30.

More information of the 2018-22 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program can be found at: www.iowadot.gov/program_management/five-year-program.html.