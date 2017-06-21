Former President George W. Bush to visit to Iowa in October

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former President George W. Bush is scheduled to visit Iowa this fall to serve as the featured speaker at a fundraiser for a Des Moines charity.

Bush will speak Oct. 14 at a dinner for Trailhead International Builders, a Christian nonprofit group based in Ankeny that raises money to build church and community centers in developing nations. The event will be held at the Iowa Events Center. Tickets go on sale June 30.

Bush, a Republican, was president from 2001 to 2009.