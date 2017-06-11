Former Exira physician surrenders his license

News

The Iowa Board of Medical Examiners said in a press release June 7th, that a 62-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced family medicine in Exira, has entered into a combined Statement of Charges and Settlement Agreement with the Board. The Board charged Dr. James D. Brokke with failing to conform to the

minimal standard of acceptable and prevailing practice of medicine when he failed to provide appropriate medical care to multiple patients in Exira, between 2013 and 2016.

On March 30, 2004, Dr. Brokke entered into a combined Statement of Charges, Settlement Agreement and Final Order. The Board charged Dr. Brokke with inappropriately prescribing controlled substances to numerous patients and engaging in unprofessional conduct. The Board suspended Dr. Brokke’s Iowa medical license, ordered him to pay a $7,500 civil penalty, and required him to complete a clinical competency evaluation, mental health evaluation and professional boundaries program prior to seeking reinstatement.

On December 16, 2004, the Board reinstated Dr. Brokke’s Iowa medical license and placed him on probation for a period of five years subject to Board monitoring. On February 24, 2009, the Board terminated the terms of probation. Under the terms of the June 2, 2017, combined Statement of Charges and Settlement Agreement, Dr. Brokke voluntarily surrendered his Iowa medical license to resolve this matter.

(For more information: medicalboard.iowa.gov/Legal/Brokke,JamesD.,D.O.-03-2013-282.pdf )