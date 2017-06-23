Former Cyclones Mitrou-Long and Thomas agree to NBA Summer League deals

Sports

Former Iowa State Guards Naz Mitrou-Long and Matt Thomas have signed deals to play for NBA Summer League teams. Mitrou-Long has agreed to play for the Indiana Pacers in the Orlando league and for the Sacramento Kings in the Las Vegas League.

Thomas has signed to play for the Toronto Raptors in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League.

Their deals now make 4 Cyclones getting a shot at the NBA this year, joining Deonte Burton who signed to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves this summer and Monte Morris who was drafted in the second round by the Denver Nuggets.