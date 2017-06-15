Food Bank of Heartland sees donations slow

News

The summer months can be especially tough on many low-income Iowa families as kids are home from school, pushing daycare costs and food bills higher. Angela Grote, spokeswoman for the Food Bank for the Heartland, says they’re launching the annual Strike Out Hunger campaign.

“We accept non-perishable food items,” Grote says. “We’re always in need of items like peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, and boxed meals. We have a lot of generous folks who bring surplus produce from their gardens as well.” Those just-picked fruits and vegetables are especially welcome.

“Fresh produce is the number-one item that we distribute at Food Bank for the Heartland,” Grote says. “We’re really proud to be able to offer families and seniors who are in need nutritious options that they otherwise might not have.”

The Omaha-based food bank serves 460 partner agencies in 93 counties across western Iowa and Nebraska. She says every dollar donated provides three meals to someone in need.

(Radio Iowa)