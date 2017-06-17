Flood Advisory for Mills/Pott Counties

Weather

Mills IA-Pottawattamie IA-Sarpy NE-Douglas NE-

826 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

Southwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

Sarpy County in east central Nebraska…

Douglas County in east central Nebraska…

* Until 930 PM CDT

* At 825 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms moving through the area. This will cause minor

flooding in the advisory area, especially in urban areas. One to

two inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston,

Gretna, Springfield, Underwood, Waterloo, Elkhorn, Offutt AFB,

Millard, Carter Lake, Bennington, Boys Town, Crescent, McClelland,

Lake Manawa State Park and Koa Campground.