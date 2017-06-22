First Whitney Bank proposes sculpture of Atlantic founder Franklin Whitney on Chestnut Street

News

First Whitney Bank delivered a proposal to the Atlantic City Council on Wednesday night to construct a sculpture of Atlantic founder Franklin Whitney on Chestnut Street. The bank wants to gift the sculpture in honor of Atlantic’s 150th Anniversary in 2018.

Bank President Paul Gude delivered the proposal to the council.

“What I am asking the city council to do is approve the construction of a center island on Chestnut Street between the First Whitney Bank and the Whitney Hotel.”

The monument on the center island would be a bronze casting sculpture to commemorate Franklin Whitney’s founding of the City of Atlantic.

The proposal would have Scott Smith and Troy Muller from the First Century Art Guild in Kimballton build the sculpture. The sculpture would take about a year to complete if approved and First Whitney Bank would fund the entire project.

The island would be about 7 feet wide and 30-40 feet long.

The Council appeared to favor approval of the project but no action could be taken yet.