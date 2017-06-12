Fire damages building at U of Iowa; no injuries reported

News

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Authorities are investigating what caused a fire at the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City. Authorities say firefighters were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to the Bowen Science Building. It took them about 30 minutes to put out the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

A damage estimated isn’t yet available. The building opened in 1972. It houses a variety of department and teacher offices and classrooms.