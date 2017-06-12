Exira-EHK School Board meeting this evening

News

The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton School Board will meet this evening in the Conference Room at the Elk Horn Building. The session begins at 7-p.m. On their agenda, is an update from KPE Architects on District Facilities, and discussion with regard to School Bus Repair/Planning.

Other discussion and possible action items include approval of: Prepayment of late June bills if received prior to July 1st; the second reading of Board Policies, series 710.4 and 906; approval of a Chrome Book order and the Elementary Handbook; Approval of a transfer of funds from the General Fund to Activity Fund, for Yearbook account if there is a negative balance at the end of June; discussion and action on revisions to numerous Board Policies; Realignment for the 2018-19 School Year, and approval of Personnel hires, transfers, resignations, etc.