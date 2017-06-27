Ex-Sioux City bus driver pleads not guilty in OWI case

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A longtime Sioux City transit bus driver has pleaded not guilty to a charge of operating under the influence. Court records say 64-year-old Howard Barrett entered the plea Monday. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Authorities say police stopped Barrett in a parking lot on June 15 while he was still on the clock for Sioux City Transit. Police say a preliminary breath test showed Barrett had a blood alcohol concentration over the limit of 0.08 percent.

City Attorney Nicole DuBois says Barrett submitted his retirement papers the following day. Barrett joined the city staff in 1983.