Dr. Roger Drown (DPM) to move out of SW IA Surgery into AMC July 5

News

Officials with the Cass County Health System in Atlantic report beginning July 5th, Roger Drown, Doctor of Podiatric Medicine, will move out of Southwest Iowa Surgery and into Atlantic Medical Center, where he will continue providing foot and ankle care for all ages. CCHS CEO Brett Altman said of the change, “We are very fortunate to have such an excellent foot and ankle surgeon caring for our patients here at CCHS. There should not be any disruption in patient care with this change in clinic location.”

Dr. Drown began caring for patients at Cass County Health System in 2011 as a visiting specialist. In 2014, he moved his practice to CCHS. He performs a wide range of surgical procedures. All treatments are performed at Cass County Memorial Hospital and most surgeries are done on an outpatient basis.

Southwest Iowa Surgery will continue to schedule appointments through the end of June, but starting on July 3rd appointments with Dr. Drown can be made by calling the Atlantic Medical Center at 712-243-2850.