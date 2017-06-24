DOLORES B. MICKELSON, 91, of Harlan (Svcs. 6/26/17)

Obituaries

DOLORES B. MICKELSON, 91, of Harlan, died Friday, June 23rd. Funeral services for DOLORES MICKELSON will be held 11-a.m. Monday, June 26th, at the Irwin Church of Christ, in Irwin. Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, June 25th, from 1-until 8-p.m., with the family greeting friends from 3-until 6-p.m.

Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Irwin.

DOLORES MICKELSON is survived by:

Her daughter – Mary Ahrenholtz, of Harlan.

Her son – Danny Mickelson, of Kirkman.

Her sister – Gloria Kallevig, of Irwin.

6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.