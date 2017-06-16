DeWitt man charged with murder in death of his parents

News

DEWITT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with two counts of murder in the deaths of his parents, whose bodies were found in the eastern Iowa city of DeWitt. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday charged Gavin Glasz with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 51-year-old Brian Paul Glasz and 54-year-old Michelle Renee Glasz. They were found dead Tuesday in their DeWitt home.

Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the home after Brian Glasz didn’t show up at work. Deputies found Gavin Glasz outside and later discovered the body of Brian Glasz in a laundry room and the body of Michelle Glasz in the basement. Both were wrapped in blankets and had died of “multiple sharp force injuries” and strangulations. Brian Glasz also suffered blows to his head.

DeWitt was jailed on a $1 million bond.