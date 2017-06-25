Developer of Sioux City building files for bankruptcy

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A California-based developer of a 12-story historic art deco building in downtown Sioux City has filed for bankruptcy protection, indefinitely delaying an effort by an eastern Iowa bank to foreclose on it.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Mako One Corp., of Carlsbad, California, has notified the court that it’s filing a Chapter 11 petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of California.

In its petition, Mako lists nearly $1 million in unsecured creditors. Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust filed for foreclosure on the Badgerow Building in April, saying Mako, its managing partner Bruce DeBolt and two other limited liability companies defaulted on a $6 million bond agreement to help finance work to renovate the building. The bank said it was owed more than $4.4 million.