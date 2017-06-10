DeSoto Wildlife Refuge to host family fishing clinic

Ag/Outdoor, News, Sports

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (AP) – The DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a family fishing clinic. The clinic is this Saturday (today) from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Refuge volunteers will share fishing lessons and organizers will provide fishing poles and tackle. Participants can meet at the South Gate Recreation Area. Those under the age of 16 can fish without a license.

Visitors at the Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge can go on a guided nature hike on June 17 at 10 a.m. The theme of the hike will focus on pollinators in recognition of the upcoming National Pollinator Week. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the outdoors, wear comfortable walking shoes, bring bug spray and take plenty of water.

The nature hike will begin at the kiosk in the main parking lot.