Des Moines man arrested on drug charges in Exira Wednesday night

News

A Des Moines man was arrested in Audubon County on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Exira on Wednesday night. At 8:00pm Audubon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 33-year-old Justin Taylor Cannon of Des Moines for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana. K-9 Axel alerted and found the narcotics in the vehicle during the traffic stop. Cannon was taken to the Audubon County Jail, appeared before the magistrate, and was released.