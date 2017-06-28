Creston teen involved in single-vehicle accident

News

A Union County teen was taken to the hospital in Creston to be checked-out, following a single-vehicle accident late Tuesday night. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year old Taylor Jean Buxton, of Creston, was traveling westbound in the 1100 block of 170th Street at around 11:50-p.m., Tuesday, when she lost control of the SUV she was driving. The 2006 Chevy Equinox came to rest on its passenger side in the south ditch. Authorities say loose gravel on the road played a role in the crash. There were no citations issued.

The damage was estimated at $6,000. Buxton, who was wearing her seat belt, was transported by her parents to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston.