Creston Police report (6/19): 1 arrest, 2 incidents

News

Creston Police, late Friday afternoon, arrested 38-year old Michael Waddingham, of Orient, on three Union County warrants. Waddingham was taken into custody at the Law Enforcement Center on warrants for Failure to Appear on the original charges of 2 counts Controlled Substance Violation, Failure to appear to serve sentence on the original charge of Driving While Barred, Failure to Appear on the original charges of Controlled Substance Violation and Introduce Intoxicants or drugs into institution. He was being held without bond, in the Union County Jail.

Creston Police are also investigating two incidents. A resident of the 200 block of N. Sycamore Street reported early Friday morning, that he returned home to find his front and rear door had been kicked in during the night. The damage was estimated at $150. And, Saturday evening, a resident of the 400 block of N. Chestnut Street in Creston, reported that the back drivers side window of her vehicle had been broken out while at her residence sometime between 5:55- and 6:20 pm, Saturday. The damage was estimated at $150.