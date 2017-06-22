Creston Police Report

News

The Creston Police Department reports two arrests Wednesday night and another early Thursday morning.

At 10:20pm Officers arrested 30-year-old Crystal Estell and 22-year-old Katelyn Armstrong, both of Creston, in the 200 block of South Lincoln Street on the charge of Disorderly Conduct. Both were later released from the Union County Jail on $300 bond each.

Early this (Thursday) morning at 12:30am Officers arrested 55-year-old Robert McCrory of Greenfield at 210 North Oak Street. McCroy was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Offense. He was also arrested on a Union County Warrant for Violation of Probation on the original charge of Possesion of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense. He was taken to the Union County Jail and held awaiting a bond hearing.