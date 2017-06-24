Correction to original post: 1 dead in Montgomery County crash

News

(Please note, the ORIGINAL report from the Iowa State Patrol indicated there were TWO fatalities in this crash. The report was subsequently revised to indicated ONE of the drivers had passed away.)

A young woman is dead following a crash Friday afternoon in Montgomery County, near Villisca. The Iowa State Patrol identified the victim as 19-year old Sara R. Venatta, of Elliott. The driver of the other vehicle, was identified as 62-year old Robert Drake, of Corning.

Officials say Venatta was traveling west on Highway 34 in a 1998 Dodge Grand Caravan, while Drake was heading east on 34 in a 1991 Ford F-150 pickup. The van went out of control and crossed the center line of Highway 34 into the eastbound lane, where it was struck on the right side by the pickup. The van came to rest on its right side in the south ditch. The pickup came to rest partially on both the eastbound lane and shoulder.

Venatta, who was wearing her seat belt, died at the scene. The Patrol says Drake, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown by Life Flight helicopter to the UNMC in Omaha where he was being treated for his injuries. The accident, which happened at around 12:20-p.m., remains under investigation. Villisca and Red Oak Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.