Construction begins on 17-mile Iowa bike trail

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – Construction has begun on a 17-mile long bike trail that will link three southwest Iowa communities. The Daily Nonpareil reports that work began on the first segment of the Railroad Highway Multi-Use Trail Saturday. The trail is expected to link Council Bluffs, Underwood and Neola.

Brian Shea, chairman of the Pottawattamie County Trails Association, says the nearly 2-mile long section is scheduled to be completed this year. Underwood Deputy City Clerk Jan Ehrens says the trail is meant to provide bicyclists a safe place away from traffic.

Brian Leaders is with the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program. He says more than $4 million has been raised for the trail, which will be part of a larger network of trails that will cover about 100 miles.