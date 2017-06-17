Condo hit by lightning Friday night in Atlantic

News

Friday night’s storms resulted in widespread damage across southwest Iowa, and in Atlantic, a condominium was struck by lighting. Atlantic Fire Chief Mark McNees said a woman had just returned home at around 9-p.m., when lightning struck.

The bolt traveled along the gutters at the house and exiting at two corners at 1513 E. 18h Street, but not before rupturing water lines and corrugated stainless steel tubing (CSST) leading to the furnace. The homeowner was able to shut off the water to the broken pipe. Atlantic Fire shut off the gas. A neighboring town home was also filling with gas. Her neighbors to the east lost electronic equipment in their homes.

McNees said CSS tubing is used in many new construction and even when properly grounded has caused many fires throughout the U-S. Atlantic Fire and Alliant Energy both responded to the scene Friday night. The AFD was on scene for about two-hours.