CodeRED service ending in Montgomery County June 30th

News

Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman, Monday, said the CodeRED system will be ending county-wide, later this month. Hamman said “For the past several years, Montgomery County has exclusively used CodeRED as our primary emergency mass notification system. In 2015, Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management launched Alert Iowa available to all 99 counties free of charge. With our service contract ending on June 30, 2017 with CodeRED, Montgomery County will switch all emergency mass notification messages along with severe weather alerts to the Montgomery County Alert Iowa system.”

Hammon said also, “To date, approximately 556 users have signed up for the Montgomery County Alert Iowa system and over 1,000 phone calls, text messages and emails receive these notifications. All current CodeRED users must opt in to the new system to continue receiving emergency and weather alerts.”

You can sign up with Montgomery County Alert Iowa by visiting www.montgomerycountyiowa.com/alertiowa or by calling the Montgomery Co EMA office at 712-623-3749.