Class 3A and 4A District baseball assignments released

Sports

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the District baseball assignments for Class 3A and 4A.

Atlantic has been placed in Class 3A District 15 with Glenwood, Creston, and Denison-Schleswig. The other side of their regional is district 15 which includes ADM, Carroll, Greene County, and Harlan. Actual seedings and pairings will be announced at a later date.

Check out the full assignments at the links below.

Class 3A

Class 4A