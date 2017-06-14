Clarinda P-D looking for missing teen

News

Clarinda Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Bryant K. Fuller. Bryan is 16- years old, 6-feet 1-inch tall. He weighs about 180-pounds, has blue eyes and short brown hair. He also wears glasses.

Bryant was last seen wearing a tee-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes. Foul play is not suspected in Bryant’s disappearance. If you know where Bryant may be, contact the Page County Consolidated Communications Center at 712-542-1419.