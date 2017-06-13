Clarinda man arrested on drug & other charges in Pott. County

News

A traffic stop early Monday morning in Pottawattamie County resulted in the arrest of a man from Page County on drug and other charges. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year old Robin Clark Latham, of Clarinda, was arrested for Possession of a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance (crushed-up Percocet pills), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ( a broken Meth pipe), Providing False Identification Information, and Driving Under Suspension. He was taken into custody following a traffic stop at around 3-a.m., Monday. The deputy noticed the license plates didn’t match the vehicle Latham was driving, resulting in Latham also being cited for Fraudulent Use of Registration Plates.