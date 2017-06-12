CLARENCE PFUNDHELLER, 96, of Audubon (Svcs. 06/17/2017)

Obituaries

CLARENCE PFUNDHELLER, 96, of Audubon died November 5, 2016. Memorial Services for CLARENCE PFUNDHELLER will be held Saturday, June 17th at 12:00pm at First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Burial with Military Rites will be held at the Greenfield Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Greenfield United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

CLARENCE PFUNDHELLER is survived by:

Daughters: Judy Rhine of Phoenix, AZ. Gloria (Jerry) Mosser of Omaha. Linda (Doug) Weston of Audubon.

3 Step-Children

Sister: Delores (Ralph) Dent of Audubon.

Many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.