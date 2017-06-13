City of Atlantic to begin annual mosquito spraying efforts

News

Officials with the City of Atlantic report the city’s annual mosquito spraying efforts will begin this Thursday, June 15th, and Friday, June 16th. The spraying will take place from 4-until 7-a.m., weather permitting. Spraying will continue every Thursday and Friday morning throughout the City during the Summer, until further notice.

It’s hoped the spraying will reduce the mosquito population. You can help, by eliminating any standing water on your property.