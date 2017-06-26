City of Atlantic Personnel & Finance Committee mtg. set for 6/27

News

The City of Atlantic’s Personnel and Finance Committee will meet 5:30-p.m. Tuesday, at City Hall. During their session, the Committee will discuss: The possible purchase of land from the Ethel Oathoudt Revocable Trust; Local businesses paying the Transient Merchant Permit; A fee schedule for Freedom of Information Act Requests; Changing a Resolution for Awards, Recognition’s, Condolences and Health Issues, and discussion with regard to the Electronic City Council packets.

The Personnel and Finance Committee will also discuss Payroll procedures, a preference in claims reporting, receive a report and draft on Financial Policies for the City.